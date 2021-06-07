Crust (CRU) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000899 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009793 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $886.85 or 0.02489585 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017049 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

