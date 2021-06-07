Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down to $56.33

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.33, but opened at $55.17. Cryoport shares last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

