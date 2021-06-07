Crypto.com Coin Achieves Market Cap of $3.23 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and approximately $57.57 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00077765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00025774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.41 or 0.01049549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.31 or 0.10306711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00054575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

