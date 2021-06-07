Crypto Sports Tops One Day Volume of $885.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $634,030.79 and $885.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

