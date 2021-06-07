Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Trading 74.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 73.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 74.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $99.25 and approximately $104,108.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

