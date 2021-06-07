Cryptonite Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,588.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Cryptonite has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $234,643.97 and $6,588.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,143.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.91 or 0.07741845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $589.72 or 0.01779287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.30 or 0.00480640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00171677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.31 or 0.00743169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.61 or 0.00490630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.60 or 0.00397050 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

