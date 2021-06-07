Cryptonovae (YAE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $143,894.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $143,894.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00064716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00274537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00241076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.11 or 0.01127001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,491.69 or 0.99826811 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,614,174 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

