CryptoPing Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $227.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

