CryptoTask (CTASK) Hits One Day Volume of $225,086.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001328 BTC on exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $627,066.93 and approximately $225,086.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00283278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00251863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.49 or 0.01165819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,497.89 or 1.00328638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,041 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

