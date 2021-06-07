CSFB Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.56.

TSE:TD traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,792. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.08.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total value of C$2,305,194.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,771,435.52.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

