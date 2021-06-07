Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 13,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $215,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,535,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,931,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.33. 543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.61.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.