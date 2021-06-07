CustomContractNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $244,913.57 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 171.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $244,913.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00479086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

