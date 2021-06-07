CUTcoin Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $22.51 million and approximately $596.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00073956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00047322 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.40 or 0.00280613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00038902 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 142,610,834 coins and its circulating supply is 138,610,834 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

