cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $5,949.21 on Top Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $59.49 million and $53,981.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5,949.21 or 0.17414843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.65 or 0.01017662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.24 or 0.09809918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00052565 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

