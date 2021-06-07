CWV Chain Achieves Market Cap of $6.60 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $18,448.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00065014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00272833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00245963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.21 or 0.01136880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,712.20 or 0.99753856 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

