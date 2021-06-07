CyberMiles (CMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.93 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $1.62 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00072351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00484381 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,049.76 or 0.99742788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00040897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011604 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00076972 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.