Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Director Purchases $299,997.36 in Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Director Terrance Mcguire bought 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $299,997.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CYCN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,857,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 74.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

