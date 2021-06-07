CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Gap Up to $74.83

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.83, but opened at $76.82. CyrusOne shares last traded at $79.69, with a volume of 5,106 shares changing hands.

CONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.84.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CyrusOne by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after buying an additional 1,142,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $77,711,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

