Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s stock price rose 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 28,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 878,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,706 shares of company stock worth $3,046,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.