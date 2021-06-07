D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 43,973 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $247,302,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $64.37. 35,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,871. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.