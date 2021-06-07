D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,401. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 188,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,228,859. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

