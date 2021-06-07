D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,722. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

