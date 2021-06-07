D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 265,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,000. AT&T comprises about 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 132,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,282,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

