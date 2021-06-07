D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.17. 380,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,749,977. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $369.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

