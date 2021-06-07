D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.15. 13,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $233.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

