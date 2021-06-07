D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 451.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 95,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.70. 24,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,533. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.