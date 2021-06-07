D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 101.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 20.8% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 9.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 451,043 shares of company stock valued at $115,156,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $224.71. 9,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,249. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

