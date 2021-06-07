D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,255 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $504.76. 11,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,971. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.84 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $497.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $241.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

