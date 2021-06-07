Dai Achieves Market Cap of $4.89 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Dai has a total market cap of $4.89 billion and $367.03 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00072566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00973685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.97 or 0.09689078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00093444 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,880,277,193 coins and its circulating supply is 4,880,276,704 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

