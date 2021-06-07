Dale Canfield Peniuk Sells 50,859 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$840,786.40.

Shares of TSE:CS traded down C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.15. 959,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,614. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.4621556 EPS for the current year.

CS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capstone Mining to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.18.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

