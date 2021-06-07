Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 3,140 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NTRA traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 903,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.91. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Natera by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

