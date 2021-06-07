Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNKEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nordea Equity Research cut Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Danske Bank A/S to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 19.64%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

