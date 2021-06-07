DAO Maker Price Hits $3.13 (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00008678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $109.45 million and $6.05 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00285754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00248271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.91 or 0.01199443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,152.15 or 1.00164658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.72 or 0.01096405 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,489,408 coins and its circulating supply is 34,943,928 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

