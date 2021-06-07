Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

DQ traded down $6.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,713. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.63. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,431,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

