DATA Market Cap Reaches $8.38 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, DATA has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One DATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00073370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.40 or 0.00986453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.42 or 0.09833137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00050950 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

