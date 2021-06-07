David M. Jacobstein Sells 4,000 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $268,545.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OFC traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. 26,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,784. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 76,219 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,388,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 34,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

