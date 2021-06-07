David M. Stack Buys 5,000 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Director David M. Stack bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $4.76. 3,906,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.