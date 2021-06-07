David Scott Offer Sells 13,146 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 13,146 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $248,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
FLEX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. 2,405,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,461. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.
