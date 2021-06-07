DEAPcoin Price Up 15.9% This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $31.53 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00075883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00027108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.01052964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,666.80 or 0.10248469 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053214 BTC.

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,595,924 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

