Decentral Games (DG) Market Capitalization Hits $35.70 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $35.70 million and $114,272.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $148.15 or 0.00404858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00288239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00245654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.38 or 0.01189773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,566.82 or 0.99927221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.23 or 0.01099172 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,986 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

