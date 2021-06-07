Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DBTX) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Decibel Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Decibel Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Decibel Therapeutics N/A -$39.34 million -0.46 Decibel Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.51

Decibel Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Decibel Therapeutics. Decibel Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Decibel Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decibel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Decibel Therapeutics Competitors -2,669.14% -117.59% -28.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Decibel Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decibel Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Decibel Therapeutics Competitors 4606 17590 38743 766 2.58

Decibel Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $27.20, indicating a potential upside of 199.23%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.37%. Given Decibel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Decibel Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Decibel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Decibel Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin. The company's lead gene therapy product candidate is DB-OTO to provide hearing to individuals born with profound hearing loss due to mutation of the otoferlin gene. It is also developing DB-ATO, a gene therapy program designed to restore balance in patients with bilateral vestibulopathy by regenerating lost hair cells within the inner ear; and DB-020 for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop gene therapies for monogenic forms of congenital hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Hearing Inc. and changed its name to Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2014. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

