Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $216,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $3,612,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 317,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company stock opened at $356.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.