Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Shares Up 5.4%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.00. 598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98.

Get Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parian Global Management LP grew its position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,919 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 170,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.