DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.68 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $446,300.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00064527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00271408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00242100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.61 or 0.01140793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,653.08 or 1.00603431 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,039,687 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

