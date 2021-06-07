DeFiner Achieves Market Cap of $4.14 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. DeFiner has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $378,091.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00072886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00026424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.04 or 0.00985939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.00 or 0.09788333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050259 BTC.

About DeFiner

FIN is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,728,876 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

