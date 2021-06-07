DeFiSocial Gaming Market Cap Tops $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00272516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00231420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.01127063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.18 or 1.00112424 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

