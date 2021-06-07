Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Up 9.3%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares were up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $70.63. Approximately 18,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 565,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $3,094,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,584 shares of company stock worth $12,382,127. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.