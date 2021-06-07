DePay (DEPAY) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. DePay has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $1.18 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00005822 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00288239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00245654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.38 or 0.01189773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,566.82 or 0.99927221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.23 or 0.01099172 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

