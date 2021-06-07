DePay Market Cap Tops $3.20 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00005698 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00063857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00266833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00229628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.94 or 0.01112099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.22 or 0.99393033 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

