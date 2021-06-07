Deri Protocol (DERI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.37 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $652,939.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00278682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00254863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.01148569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,750.18 or 0.98865229 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.